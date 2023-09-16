Short Interest in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Declines By 28.6%

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 892,400 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the August 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of TSEM stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.21. Tower Semiconductor has a one year low of $26.69 and a one year high of $46.50.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.04 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSEM. Craig Hallum raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 50.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 58.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

