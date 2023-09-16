Short Interest in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Declines By 28.5%

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the August 15th total of 3,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

United Bankshares Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $28.17 on Friday. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $44.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.03.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $381.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Institutional Trading of United Bankshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in United Bankshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in United Bankshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in United Bankshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Bankshares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Stories

