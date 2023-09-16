Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

SIA opened at C$11.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.27. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of C$10.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.20. The firm has a market cap of C$825.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.33). The firm had revenue of C$190.60 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.3450093 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Laurentian increased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

