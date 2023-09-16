Signature Wealth Management Group Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2023

Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBEFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,495 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Adobe by 11.1% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 585.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after buying an additional 59,962 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in Adobe by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 10,433 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 19.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 507 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $528.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $529.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.68. The firm has a market cap of $241.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $570.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.