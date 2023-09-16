Signature Wealth Management Group Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,495 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Adobe by 11.1% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 585.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after buying an additional 59,962 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in Adobe by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 10,433 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 19.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 507 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $528.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $529.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.68. The firm has a market cap of $241.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $570.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.