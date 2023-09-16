Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 356,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,918 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Similarweb were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Similarweb by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Similarweb by 539.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb in the first quarter worth about $165,000.

Get Similarweb alerts:

Similarweb Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE SMWB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.36. 33,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,576. Similarweb Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average is $6.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Similarweb ( NYSE:SMWB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Similarweb had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a negative return on equity of 280.17%. The company had revenue of $53.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Similarweb Ltd. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SMWB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Similarweb from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Similarweb from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Similarweb

Similarweb Profile

(Free Report)

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.