Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA) Shares Sold by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,360 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $176,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of CTA stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $31.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.26.

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

