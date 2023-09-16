SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $227.90 million and approximately $18.37 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00008460 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00021181 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00017895 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00014717 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,541.92 or 0.99973957 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,324,917,189 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,232,684,306 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,324,917,189.0618732 with 1,232,684,305.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.18641107 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $18,204,241.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.