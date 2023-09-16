Sivota (LON:SIV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $70.00

Sivota PLC (LON:SIV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 75 ($0.94), with a volume of 1018 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75 ($0.94).

Sivota Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £9.44 million and a P/E ratio of -250.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 78.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 92.77.

Sivota Company Profile

Sivota PLC, through its subsidiary, Apester Ltd. operates a digital experience end-to-end software platform. Its platform enables brands, publishers, and creators to publish and monetize interactive digital experiences on their sites and apps. Sivota PLC was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

