Slate Office REIT Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:SOT)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOTGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.33). The firm had revenue of C$48.71 million for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of Slate Office REIT from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

