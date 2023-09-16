Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Trading 6.5% Higher

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) was up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.41 and last traded at $27.22. Approximately 172,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 542,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.56.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sleep Number from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Sleep Number from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Sleep Number Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $603.00 million, a P/E ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.43.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Sleep Number had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $471.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Sleep Number by 30.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Sleep Number by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Sleep Number by 4.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sleep Number by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Climate 360 brands.

