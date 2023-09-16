Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 669 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,071 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. KeyCorp cut their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.35.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $85.58 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.75 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The company has a market cap of $156.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

