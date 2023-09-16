Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 42.50 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 42.60 ($0.53). Approximately 88,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 373,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43 ($0.54).

Smiths News Stock Up 3.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £108.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 43.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 47.79.

Smiths News Company Profile

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field-based merchandising and marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance solutions.

