Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Given New GBX 3,200 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,100 ($38.79) to GBX 3,200 ($40.05) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Smurfit Kappa Group Trading Up 0.9 %

LON SKG opened at GBX 2,886 ($36.12) on Tuesday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,415 ($30.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,604 ($45.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,055.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,965.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,038.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Smurfit Kappa Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a €0.34 ($0.36) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,424.46%.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in the Americas and Europe. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

