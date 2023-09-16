SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Acquires 283 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.22.

MS opened at $88.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.37 and its 200-day moving average is $86.95. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,941,460.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,941,460.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 369,100 shares of company stock worth $34,634,996. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

