SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,695 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in General Motors by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $819,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585,746 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in General Motors by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,022 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $578,969,000 after buying an additional 5,948,464 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of General Motors to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

General Motors Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39. General Motors has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

Insider Activity

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.