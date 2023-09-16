SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Decreases Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 22,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 53,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. 75.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VNO opened at $25.18 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.74.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

