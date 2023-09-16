SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 224,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 126,173 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000.

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

BATS YJUN opened at $20.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.15.

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

