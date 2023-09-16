SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Purchases New Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 68 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,775,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,831,920,000 after buying an additional 323,518 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,427,819 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,612,567,000 after acquiring an additional 101,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $959,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $824,128,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $603,418,000 after purchasing an additional 51,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $328.00 to $366.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.62.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ LULU opened at $389.93 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.50 and a 12 month high of $406.94. The company has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.65.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.