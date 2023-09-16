SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 35 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,032,000 after purchasing an additional 16,272 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 31.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Intuit by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total transaction of $4,808,986.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,778,659.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,927 shares of company stock valued at $44,218,147. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.73.

Intuit Stock Down 1.7 %

Intuit stock opened at $538.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $558.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $458.68. The company has a market cap of $150.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

