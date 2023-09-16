Somerset Trust Co Purchases Shares of 3,822 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $98,698,000. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $11,384,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $400.00 in a report on Sunday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.43.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,128,090.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,384,135. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $274.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.11. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $313.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $870.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

