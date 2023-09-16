Somerset Trust Co Sells 1,025 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 509,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,837,000 after purchasing an additional 38,760 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 214.6% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the first quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.43.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE XOM opened at $116.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.38 and its 200-day moving average is $108.47.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

