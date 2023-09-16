Somerset Trust Co Sells 1,092 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.82.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $123,197.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,813.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $123,197.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,813.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,607 shares of company stock worth $16,523,793. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $153.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.09. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38. The firm has a market cap of $361.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

