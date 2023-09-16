Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 124 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.3 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $85.58 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.80. The stock has a market cap of $156.59 billion, a PE ratio of 69.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.35.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

