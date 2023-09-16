Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 2,425 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) by 228.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period.

CFO opened at $60.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.14 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.70. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $58.69 and a 12 month high of $69.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.0857 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

