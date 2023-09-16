Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 315 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,393,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,533,000 after buying an additional 303,296 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK opened at $43.06 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $51.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.49.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

