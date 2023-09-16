Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $32.55 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average is $31.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.52.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WY shares. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

