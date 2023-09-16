Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 1,380.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 31,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $39.87 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $41.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

