Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 898 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.2% in the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.3% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 985 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX opened at $96.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $82.43 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Starbucks

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.