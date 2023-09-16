Sound Income Strategies LLC Cuts Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in RTX by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Up 0.5 %

RTX stock opened at $75.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.19 and its 200 day moving average is $94.08. The stock has a market cap of $110.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $73.62 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Bank of America lowered RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.