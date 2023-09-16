Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 17,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $95.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $107.59. The company has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.35.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.05%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DUK. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.92.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

