Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $156,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 101.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BATS EFG opened at $90.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.44. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

