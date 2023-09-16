Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $171,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,502,000 after buying an additional 1,116,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,474,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,203,635,000 after purchasing an additional 619,370 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of 3M by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,535,000 after purchasing an additional 825,223 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,344,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $982,157,000 after purchasing an additional 466,291 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in 3M by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.08.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $101.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.05. The company has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a PE ratio of -35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. 3M has a twelve month low of $92.38 and a twelve month high of $133.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -211.27%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.