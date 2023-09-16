Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $73,000 Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 7,641.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 56,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 35,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 162,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $32.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $34.59.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

