Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 113.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 817 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Target by 329.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,703,360 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,315 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Target by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,285 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Target by 252.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $123.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $120.75 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.55.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. Target’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.21.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

