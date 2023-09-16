Sound Income Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $552,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 466.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $774,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831,505 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 105,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $520,096.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,727,983.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,458.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $520,096.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,067 shares of company stock worth $1,912,510 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YUM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.11.

View Our Latest Report on YUM

Yum! Brands Trading Down 2.8 %

YUM stock opened at $127.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.15. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $143.24. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.