Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 169 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $447.35 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $449.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $428.00. The company has a market cap of $346.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

