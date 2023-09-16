SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Position Lowered by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,036,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,698,737 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,582,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907,776 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,810 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,402,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,546 shares during the period. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,138,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $27.32 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $31.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.53.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

