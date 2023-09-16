SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Clarus Wealth Advisors’ 9th Largest Position

Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.0% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $52.30. 3,245,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,390,221. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $54.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

