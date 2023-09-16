SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Acquired by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 85.7% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 39,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 18,420 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth $144,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $3,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,416,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $7,946,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $3,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,416,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,353,800. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.37. 1,275,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,039. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $64.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.41.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.05). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

