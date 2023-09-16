St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,775 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,000. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 5.8% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,102,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $439.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $502.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $454.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.57.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,515 shares of company stock worth $85,008,631. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.70.

View Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.