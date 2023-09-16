STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Director Benjamin S. Butcher Sells 3,150 Shares of Stock

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $114,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,290.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
STAG Industrial Trading Down 0.4 %
STAG Industrial stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.04. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
STAG Industrial Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 134.86%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 23.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
STAG Industrial Company Profile
We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.
