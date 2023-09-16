State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,678,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,556 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.50% of State Street worth $122,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $71.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.86. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $797,907.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at $9,799,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.