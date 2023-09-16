State Street (NYSE:STT) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut State Street from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.50 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on State Street from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered State Street from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.75.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of State Street stock opened at $71.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.86. State Street has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $94.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that State Street will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.30%.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $797,907.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,799,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of State Street

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,048 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 10.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,370,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $936,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,996 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in State Street by 3.1% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,911,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $598,848,000 after purchasing an additional 236,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in State Street by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,517,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $582,069,000 after purchasing an additional 60,433 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in State Street by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,564,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $480,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

