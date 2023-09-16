Status (SNT) Reaches Market Cap of $86.21 Million

Status (SNT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. In the last week, Status has traded up 4% against the US dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $86.21 million and $1.69 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00008461 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00021156 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00017894 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00014717 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,564.88 or 0.99979901 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,859,625,097 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,859,625,097.319934 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02241725 USD and is up 1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $1,852,304.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

