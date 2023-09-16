Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.4% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,126,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,555,000 after buying an additional 489,343 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,880,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,567,000 after buying an additional 872,064 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $2,519,707,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $179.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $247.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.74 and its 200 day moving average is $184.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.