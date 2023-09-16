STMicroelectronics (STM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on September 26th

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor producer on Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

STMicroelectronics has a payout ratio of 5.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect STMicroelectronics to earn $4.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

STM stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.76.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.04). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 33.67% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 49.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,885 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

