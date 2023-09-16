StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American National Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of American National Bankshares stock opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.99. American National Bankshares has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $43.94.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.69 million. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 26.47%. Analysts forecast that American National Bankshares will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

American National Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American National Bankshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.97%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 154,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

Featured Stories

