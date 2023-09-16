StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.59.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.
