StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ FORD opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.28. Forward Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 6.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Industries

About Forward Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Free Report ) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.56% of Forward Industries worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.