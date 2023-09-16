StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Forward Industries Stock Performance
NASDAQ FORD opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.28. Forward Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 6.33%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Industries
About Forward Industries
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.
