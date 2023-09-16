StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NH opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.82. NantHealth has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $9.75.

Institutional Trading of NantHealth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth in the first quarter worth $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter worth $36,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth in the first quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

